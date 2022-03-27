Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE ORCC opened at $15.00 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.