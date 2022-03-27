Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 13,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $13,698,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 62.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $232.40 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.51 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

