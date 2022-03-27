Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $217.99 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

