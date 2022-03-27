Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE GCO opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.