DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 113.2% in March

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the February 28th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. DKSH has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

