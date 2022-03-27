Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in March

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY opened at $27.33 on Friday. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

