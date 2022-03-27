Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $215.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.