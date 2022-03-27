K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 850 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

