TROY (TROY) One Day Volume Tops $7.17 Million

TROY (TROY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. TROY has a total market cap of $79.89 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.60 or 0.07048917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,537.88 or 1.00026553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043258 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

