Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.90. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5,018.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

