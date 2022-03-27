Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.97. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,636,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,658,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

