Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAVC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

WAVC opened at $9.67 on Friday. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.