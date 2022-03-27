Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

