4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 657 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

