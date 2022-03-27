Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.