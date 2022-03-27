Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 736.8% in March

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 736.8% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $37.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.