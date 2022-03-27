Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.
NYSE:NAPA opened at $17.36 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
