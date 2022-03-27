Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Expands By 359.8%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 359.8% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PULM stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
