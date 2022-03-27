Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $2.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. Netflix reported earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $16.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $373.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.