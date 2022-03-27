Analyzing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get INmune Bio alerts:

This table compares INmune Bio and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -44.09% -36.31% Century Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for INmune Bio and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.68%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Century Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 893.00 -$30.34 million ($1.86) -4.84 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million N/A N/A

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats INmune Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.