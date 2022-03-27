Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

FISR opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

