Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 91,849 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

