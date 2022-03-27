Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $106.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

