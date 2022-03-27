Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to post $2.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the lowest is $2.73. Landstar System posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Landstar System stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

