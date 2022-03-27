Smart Portfolios LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

