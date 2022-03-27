Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $1.13 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $466,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $338.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.22. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

