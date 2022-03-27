Smart Portfolios LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.7% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $182.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.