S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,019 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 78,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 41,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

