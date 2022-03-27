Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after purchasing an additional 508,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after acquiring an additional 211,726 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.50 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

