Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 850 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February accounts for approximately 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 245,939 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at about $1,651,000.

FFEB stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.

