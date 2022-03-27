Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,675 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 492,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

