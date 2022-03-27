Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 128 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $115.52 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.79 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

