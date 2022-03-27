Aspen Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $606,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $431.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

