Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.24 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.