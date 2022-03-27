Zacks: Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to post sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 637,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 32.79 and a quick ratio of 32.58. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.23.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.