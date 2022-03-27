Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $234.92 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

