Head to Head Survey: Zymergen (ZY) vs. The Competition

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zymergen to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Zymergen alerts:

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million N/A -0.32 Zymergen Competitors $3.02 billion $130.46 million 22.20

Zymergen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -451.58% -64.37% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -29.98% -2.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zymergen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 105 758 1312 29 2.57

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Zymergen competitors beat Zymergen on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.