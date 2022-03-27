Travala.com (AVA) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Travala.com has a market cap of $81.08 million and $5.78 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003586 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.36 or 0.07042784 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,535.22 or 0.99877840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,706,287 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

