Jarvis+ Hits Market Cap of $480,886.34 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $480,886.34 and $118,856.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00035723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00112028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

