Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 307,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,295 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.