Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

WDPSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($40.66) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

