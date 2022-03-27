ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ING Groep by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 913.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

