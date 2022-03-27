Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

