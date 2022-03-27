ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

