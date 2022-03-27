BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD10.75-11.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.29.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

