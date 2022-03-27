Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Declines By 54.4%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

KHNGY opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

