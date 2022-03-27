John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 133,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

