Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in March

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

