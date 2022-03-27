Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Decreases By 94.7%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CareRx from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CareRx stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. CareRx has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

