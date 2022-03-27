Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, an increase of 1,307.5% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Toro Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro Energy (TOEYF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.