Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, an increase of 1,307.5% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

